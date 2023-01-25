New exhibit at Lighthouse ArtCenter features husband-and-wife artists

Husband and wife, Jason and Nicole Newsted, have their work side-by-side in the show Like Mind at the Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta.

The couple have vastly different styles and approaches to their artwork, but they each approach it with a similar level of passion.

Jason Newsted is a former bassist for Metallica, who played with the world's biggest heavy metal band for 15 years. His band Jason Newsted and the Chophouse Band is offering two shows, benefitting Lighthouse ArtCenter. Tickets to the first show sold out so quickly, the band offered to play a second night to fund more programs for the community.

The Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has a unique style on canvas in contrast to his wife, Nicole.

Nicole Newsted uses intense, saturated, fresh color to convey the objects and people around us. She references the past and present imagery in our culture in a way that lures the viewer to consider their own relationship or reaction to it. In addition to her striking paintings, her sculpture and jewelry pieces play with our perceptions of materials. She mixes ceramics with luxurious freshwater pearls, and the likeness of candy or Kermit the Frog.

The show remains up in the gallery until March 1.

