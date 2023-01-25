New exhibit at Lighthouse ArtCenter features husband-and-wife artists

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Husband and wife, Jason and Nicole Newsted, have their work side-by-side in the show Like Mind at the Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta.

The couple have vastly different styles and approaches to their artwork, but they each approach it with a similar level of passion.

Jason Newsted is a former bassist for Metallica, who played with the world's biggest heavy metal band for 15 years. His band Jason Newsted and the Chophouse Band is offering two shows, benefitting Lighthouse ArtCenter. Tickets to the first show sold out so quickly, the band offered to play a second night to fund more programs for the community.

The Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has a unique style on canvas in contrast to his wife, Nicole.

Nicole Newsted uses intense, saturated, fresh color to convey the objects and people around us. She references the past and present imagery in our culture in a way that lures the viewer to consider their own relationship or reaction to it. In addition to her striking paintings, her sculpture and jewelry pieces play with our perceptions of materials. She mixes ceramics with luxurious freshwater pearls, and the likeness of candy or Kermit the Frog.

The show remains up in the gallery until March 1.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
Man driving in wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard dies in crash
Jensen Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2009 file photo shows credit and bank cards with electronic chips in...
Financial expert provides tips for recovering from 'holiday debt hangover'
Delray Beach man wins $1M after purchasing scratch-off ticket at Publix
American Pit Bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home
Frontier passenger at PBIA: 'I have a bomb in the bag'