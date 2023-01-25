No. 20 Hurricanes cruise to 86-63 win at Florida State

Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as No. 20 Miami cruised to an 86-63 win over Florida State on Tuesday night.

Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who halted a nine-game slide to the Seminoles.

Pack and Wong each made four 3-point attempts as Miami drilled 50 percent (11 of 22) shots from beyond the arc. The Hurricanes have made 10 or more 3-pointers in six games this season.

Miami also outrebounded Florida State 40-23.

Caleb Mills scored 12 points, the 12th straight game he has scored 10 or more points for Florida State (7-14, 5-5). Mills shot 4 of 12 from the floor.

Florida State had won nine straight games in the series, including a pair of one-point wins in 2021-22.

Scripps Only Content 2023