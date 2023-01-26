Police seek thief who robbed Chase Bank in Palm Springs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Police in Palm Springs are looking for a man who robbed a bank last week while brandishing a firearm.

Investigator said the thief entered a Chase Bank, located at 2603 Tenth Avenue North, on Jan. 21 at 1:35 p.m.

He then walked up to the bank teller and demanded money while showing a gun.

The robber then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, walking northbound on Florida Mango Road.

Police said the man appeared to be between the ages of 55 and 65 and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a red Puma logo, khaki pants and a gray or blue face mask.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Palm Springs Police Department at (561) 584-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

