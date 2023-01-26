Student, 16, taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police are searching for the driver who hit a 16-year-old student on Thursday morning, then took off.

The police department said the hit-and-run crash happened at 6:45 a.m. while the student was walking to a school bus stop in the 600 block of Southwest Lakehurst Drive.

PSLPD needs your assistance. White early 2000’s Toyota Camry struck 16 y/o student with its side mirror at 6:46am as she was walking to bus stop in 600-BLK SW Lakehurst Dr. Vehicle fled the scene. Victim transported with non-life threatening injuries. Call PSLPD with any info. pic.twitter.com/Hx2SYXkEcE — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) January 26, 2023

Police said a white Toyota Camry from the early 2000s struck the student with its side mirror.

The driver then took off, and the student was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

