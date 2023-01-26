Student, 16, taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Port St. Lucie police are searching for the driver who hit a 16-year-old student on Thursday morning, then took off.

The police department said the hit-and-run crash happened at 6:45 a.m. while the student was walking to a school bus stop in the 600 block of Southwest Lakehurst Drive.

Police said a white Toyota Camry from the early 2000s struck the student with its side mirror.

The driver then took off, and the student was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

