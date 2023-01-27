1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute.

The police department said the wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Ancient Tree Drive.

A white Dodge Ram driving westbound on Northlake struck a white Hyundai Genesis, police said.

WATCH: Frustration mounts as traffic delays grow on Northlake Boulevard

Frustration mounts as traffic delays grow on Northlake Boulevard

The driver of the Genesis was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where that person later died. The driver and passenger inside the Dodge Ram were not hurt.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Closed Palm Beach School of Nursing linked to federal arrests in diploma scheme
Northlake Boulevard crash creates mess for drivers, raises traffic concerns
Delray Beach man wins $1M after purchasing scratch-off ticket at Publix
FILE - The exterior of a Sam's Club is pictured. The nation’s largest retailer, based in...
Walmart’s Sam’s Club to add 30 stores in next few years
American pit bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home

Latest News

Viewing to be held for mother killed in Fort Pierce park shooting
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA...
Owls win school-record 19th straight game
Victim’s name released in Wellington murder-suicide
New bill could criminalize recent antisemitic propaganda