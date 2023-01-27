Electrical fire prompts evacuation of Palm Springs Community Middle School

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A small electrical fire forced the evacuation of Palm Springs Community Middle School Friday morning.

The fire was reported at around 9 a.m. Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene.

According to the school's principal, a small electrical fire in a closet near the cafeteria prompted students and staff to safely evacuate.

"The fire was doused quickly by the sprinkler system. Follow-up repairs are underway," Principal Pamela McDonnough said in a message sent to parents.

The principal said once the all-clear was given by fire rescue, students and staff were able to return to class and resume their regular schedule.

