Viewing Friday for mother killed in Fort Pierce MLK Day shooting

Family and friends will gather on Friday for the viewing of Nikkitia Bryant, a mother killed in a mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on MLK Day.

Bryant's viewing will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, located at 921 Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce. Her funeral will take place Saturday.

As of right now, Bryant's family will lay her to rest without knowing her killer is behind bars..

Bryant was one of eight people shot at Ilous Ellis Park as she and her 9-year-old daughter were celebrating MLK Day together. Bryant was rushed to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and underwent emergency surgery, but didn’t survive. She was 29 years old.

Bryant's family members tell WPTV they’re having to pay for all the expenses related to her death, but her aunt has created a GoFundMe me page to help support Bryant's daughter.

Although no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, the reward for information leading to a conviction has now tripled to $15,000.

A funeral procession for Bryant will start at her home at 2 p.m. Saturday and will end at the church for the memorial service.

Bryant was a Fort Pierce Central High School graduate. She'll be honored at the church Saturday with her favorite colors, royal and light blue.

