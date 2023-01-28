Belvedere Elementary School celebrates 80 years

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Belvedere Elementary School in West Palm Beach celebrated its 80th anniversary on Saturday.

Students and staff from multiple generations flocked to the school, located along Parker Avenue, for the festivities.

Principal Amy Lopez said the school was the first in the state with a library and the first in Palm Beach County with air conditioning.

Lopez called the school West Palm Beach's best-kept secret.

"We have students [whose] parents attended Belvedere. Some of their grandparents even attended Belvedere," Lopez said. "What makes us even more special is we have teachers that attended the Belvedere Hive as kids."

Saturday's event included student performances, crafts, face painting, music and a food truck.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
Closed Palm Beach School of Nursing linked to federal arrests in diploma scheme
American pit bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home
FILE - The exterior of a Sam's Club is pictured. The nation’s largest retailer, based in...
Walmart’s Sam’s Club to add 30 stores in next few years

Latest News

US population center trending toward South this decade
New I-95 interchange to open Monday morning in Boca Raton
Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
Amazon delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Florida