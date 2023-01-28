Belvedere Elementary School celebrates 80 years

Belvedere Elementary School in West Palm Beach celebrated its 80th anniversary on Saturday.

Students and staff from multiple generations flocked to the school, located along Parker Avenue, for the festivities.

Principal Amy Lopez said the school was the first in the state with a library and the first in Palm Beach County with air conditioning.

Lopez called the school West Palm Beach's best-kept secret.

"We have students [whose] parents attended Belvedere. Some of their grandparents even attended Belvedere," Lopez said. "What makes us even more special is we have teachers that attended the Belvedere Hive as kids."

Saturday's event included student performances, crafts, face painting, music and a food truck.

Scripps Only Content 2023