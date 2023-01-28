Cristobal visits Palm Beach County high schools by helicopter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes may have been forgettable on Saturdays last fall, but head coach Mario Cristobal made sure he'd be unforgettable during some Palm Beach County high school stops Friday.

Cristobal made a spectacle of his high school tour Friday, arriving by helicopter to three campuses.

On the same day he announced the firing of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, Cristobal paid a visit to some of Palm Beach County's top high school football programs – the Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Somerset Academy Canyons near Boynton Beach and Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach.

The aerial appearances were no doubt a recruiting ploy, intended to call attention to Cristobal's 'Canes, who flopped through a 5-7 campaign in his debut season at his alma mater.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart visited the Benjamin School in the same rented helicopter the day before in pursuit of Florida running back commitment Chauncey Bowens.

