GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school

A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school.
By Doug Warner, Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog while at a Louisiana middle school.

Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. Friday, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport was accidentally let loose and got on campus.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video associated with this story may contain disturbing content.

A child of an employee was bitten in the rear and taken to the hospital. The child is not a student at the school.

The child’s condition is currently unknown, KSLA reports.

Students were outside at P.E. class when the attack happened. The dog was seen chasing students, but school officials say none of them were bitten.

At least one parent says the same dog had gotten onto the playground earlier in the week, too.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
Closed Palm Beach School of Nursing linked to federal arrests in diploma scheme
FILE - The exterior of a Sam's Club is pictured. The nation’s largest retailer, based in...
Walmart’s Sam’s Club to add 30 stores in next few years
American pit bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home
Frustration mounts as traffic delays grow on Northlake Boulevard

Latest News

Cristobal visits Palm Beach County high schools by helicopter
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes to t he basket between Orlando Magic center Wendell...
Heat rally again, top Magic 110-105 to close 3-0 homestand
Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet
Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet