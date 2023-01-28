Heat rally again, top Magic 110-105 to close 3-0 homestand

Jimmy Butler scores 29 points, Bam Adebayo adds 20
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes to t he basket between Orlando Magic center Wendell...
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes to t he basket between Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By Tim Reynolds
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jimmy Butler had 29 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 and the Miami Heat rallied again in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 110-105 on Friday night.

Max Strus scored 17 points, 15 of them on 3-pointers, for Miami — which moved a season-high six games over .500 at 28-22. Caleb Martin scored 13 points, Gabe Vincent had 11 and Tyler Herro had 10 for the Heat.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony all had 19 points for the Magic, while Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 and Markelle Fultz added 10. Orlando is 14-10 in its last 24 games, after starting the season 5-20.

Turnovers simply doomed the Magic. They had 20, compared to 11 by Miami — and the Heat turned Orlando's giveaways into 32 points. Orlando scored 13 off Miami’s turnovers.

Strus' 3-pointer with 3:01 left in the third put Miami up 73-69. The rest of the quarter was all Orlando. The Magic closed the third on a 10-0 run, then scored the first basket of the fourth to go up 81-73 on a dunk by Moritz Wagner.

Then the momentum swung right back to Miami. The Heat scored 19 of the next 25 points to go up 92-87, setting up yet another down-to-the-wire finish — the theme of this now-completed three-game Miami homestand.

The Heat beat New Orleans by four on Sunday, then Boston by three on Tuesday.

