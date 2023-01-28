Live: Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is taking place at the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach.
Participants of the walk include breast cancer survivors, co-survivors, individuals living with metastatic breast cancer, friends, family and other supporters.
The opening ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. with the walk taking place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
