Live: Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

Watch the event live below:

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is taking place at the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach.

Participants of the walk include breast cancer survivors, co-survivors, individuals living with metastatic breast cancer, friends, family and other supporters.

The opening ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. with the walk taking place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Click here to learn more.

MORE THAN PINK WALK: We’re getting all geared up for this morning’s @SusanGKomen fundraiser in Downtown #WestPalmBeach. @WPTV is a proud sponsor! See you there! pic.twitter.com/cXWES0WZ2b — Derek Lowe (@DerekLoweNews) January 28, 2023

Scripps Only Content 2023