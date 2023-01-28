More Than Pink Walk takes place in West Palm Beach

A sea of pink overtook the streets of downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday morning — all in support of breast cancer awareness.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation held its More Than Pink Walk at the Meyer Amphitheater where thousands attended.

The signature event has raised close to $400,000 towards its goal of $500,000.

The Komen Foundation is committed to funding research toward a cure and creating more access to care.

"I was first diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2019. I underwent a double mastectomy and reconstruction," Jessica Patykula, breast cancer survivor and lead fundraiser. "I had a recurrence in 2021 where I had to do a couple more surgeries and 34 radiation sessions. I'm not just over one-year cancer free again."

WPTV anchor Shannon Cake emceed the event.

Fundraising will continue online until Feb. 27

