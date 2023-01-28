Nikkitia Bryant viewing held at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church

St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church held the viewing for Nikkitia Bryant. A large group of her family could be seen walking into the building to pay their respects as well as friends.

And then there are residents like Tonya Hart who didn't even know Bryant but showed up anyway.

"It happened in my community, so I decided to show up and see. Everyone is on one accord for her, praying for her family, reaching out," she said.

Hart said Bryant's death has been a hard one to deal with.

"Of course, as a mother it doesn't matter who it is, she was somebody's child," she said.

Bryant was one of eight people shotat IIous Ellis Park. There was a car show going on. Bryant and her 9-year-old daughter were at a food truck when the shooting began.

Bryant was hit and transported to a local hospital where she underwent emergency surgery but didn't make it. She was 29 years old when she passed.

Chief Diane Hobley-Burney with the Fort Pierce Police Department said the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is the lead in the investigation but that they are working jointly with them to solve this case.

"We're following up on all the leads and it is our hopes and prayers this will come to a conclusion soon," she said.

Hobley-Burney said she came by the church to show support for Bryant's family.

"I am angry at those who created such violence on such a beautiful day and to lose such a beautiful person with a great spirit, it makes it even harder," she said.

There's been no arrest in this case. The award for any information leading to an arrest and conviction is up to $15,000.

