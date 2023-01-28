Officers say 'dismantling' of Postal Police force allows for more mail theft

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There was yet another instance of mail theft in a matter of a week at a Riviera Beach mailbox, making it the third in six weeks.

This comes as businesses in Riviera Beach claim to be the latest victims of check washing after mail was stolen from their mailbox.

Postal Police Officer Enda Sepulveda said in her job, her sole purpose is to protect and serve the postal service. She said right now her job is more important than ever. However, in the last couple years, she said her job has become substantially harder.

"Their [postal workers] job is more dangerous than ever," Sepulveda said. "Mail theft and attacks on carriers has skyrocketed. It's out of control."

President of the Postal Police Officers Association Frank Albergo explains how the police force...
President of the Postal Police Officers Association Frank Albergo explains how the police force has been dismantled.

President of the Postal Police Officers Association Frank Albergo said their police force has diminished in the last couple years.

"Postal Police Officers have one mission, and that's to protect the mail and postal employees," he said.

Albergo said they now have approximately 350 officers nationwide, where they used to have upwards of 2,700. He also told WPTV, postal police are now only able to respond or make arrests if an incident happens on Postal Service property, which does not include residential mailboxes.

Postal Police Officer Enda Sepulveda shares how changes have made her job harder.
Postal Police Officer Enda Sepulveda shares how changes have made her job harder.

"In 2020, they basically began dismantling the Postal Police force," Albergo said. "They stripped us of our policing power, and since then there's been a 27% decrease in our staffing. So, it's been an all out attack on the Postal Police force during a mail theft epidemic."

Meanwhile, the number of incidents involving postal workers is on the rise.

The U.S. Postal Inspector has not yet provided WPTV the total number of incidents in the last year. But Sepulveda says there are several calls coming into their office in Miami every week.

Albergo said the attacks wouldn't have escalated to this point if they had more officers and more jurisdiction.

"When we're needed most, that's when they decided to get rid of us," he said.

The United States Postal Inspection Services sent WPTV the following statement:

Sepulveda and Albergo told WPTV they are now calling on congress for help in getting their police force and their jurisdictions back.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Closed Palm Beach School of Nursing linked to federal arrests in diploma scheme
FILE - The exterior of a Sam's Club is pictured. The nation’s largest retailer, based in...
Walmart’s Sam’s Club to add 30 stores in next few years
Northlake Boulevard crash creates mess for drivers, raises traffic concerns
Delray Beach man wins $1M after purchasing scratch-off ticket at Publix
American pit bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home

Latest News

Head of Palm Beach Co. Black Caucus thinks relations better here than in Memphis
Restaurants remain understaffed even as demand recovers after pandemic
This combo of booking photos provided by the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation...
Ex-police officers accused of beating homeless man
South Florida lawmakers push to expand state's 'red flag' law