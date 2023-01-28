Seminole Ridge High School students learn to create quality journalism

﻿As we wrap up National News Literacy Week, WPTV is highlighting what our local schools are doing to help students spot misinformation and create quality journalism.

Right now, less than 30% of Americans trust most of the news, most of the time. So students at WSRH at Seminole Ridge Community High School are trying to change that.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: News Literacy Project | Education

It's lights, camera, action at the school's television production academy. The award-winning program not only focuses on the fundamentals of producing TV newscasts and stories, but the foundations of journalism and news literacy.

"This class has definitely taught me what to look for in sources and what to look for and what to trust," senior Leilani Feiertag said.

Students are thriving under teacher Earle Wright, who has a background working in local television news.

"We focus a lot on those soft skills," Wright said. "Because the editing software they're using will change and the cameras will change, but basic storytelling doesn't and facts don't change."

These budding journalists understand credibility is just as important as the production value for the stories they tell. They are learning how to fight back against the spread of misinformation in an ever-changing world.

"Getting them to open their eyes and see the bigger picture and understand that there is broadcasting and there is narrowcasting. And the industry is proliferated so much with narrowcasting," Wright said.

WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind even got to speak with students about how our news team at WPTV navigates these issues.

"Part of that is being transparent and being honest with your audience," Susskind told students.

So as these high school seniors chart their own career paths, they're rooted in quality, accurate journalism.

"Not everyone knows everyone's story. And being able to produce that is an absolute joy of mine," Feiertag said.

