Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk underway in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is taking place Saturday morning at the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach.

Participants of the walk include breast cancer survivors, co-survivors, individuals living with metastatic breast cancer, friends, family and other supporters.

The opening ceremony took place at 8:30 a.m. with the walk occurring from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Click here to learn more.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
Closed Palm Beach School of Nursing linked to federal arrests in diploma scheme
FILE - The exterior of a Sam's Club is pictured. The nation’s largest retailer, based in...
Walmart’s Sam’s Club to add 30 stores in next few years
American pit bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home
A 4-foot-long American eel was discovered at a Texas beach.
VIDEO: Massive 4-foot-long eel washes up on beach, surprises researcher

Latest News

Amazon delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Florida
College halts diversity training to comply with DeSantis law
South Florida community reaction after beating video: anger, shock, sadness
South Florida group teaching youth of color how to survive traffic stops