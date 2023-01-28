Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk underway in West Palm Beach

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is taking place Saturday morning at the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach.

Participants of the walk include breast cancer survivors, co-survivors, individuals living with metastatic breast cancer, friends, family and other supporters.

The opening ceremony took place at 8:30 a.m. with the walk occurring from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

