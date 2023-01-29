49ers QB Brock Purdy injures elbow in NFC title game
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was questionable to return to the NFC Championship game Sunday after he took a hard hit to his right elbow in the first quarter.
Purdy was drilled in the arm by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick on a play that was ruled a fumble.
The Eagles recovered and Purdy was examined on the sideline.
Purdy was replaced by backup Josh Johnson.
