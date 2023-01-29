49ers QB Brock Purdy injures elbow in NFC title game

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick, right, causes a fumble by San Francisco 49ers...
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick, right, causes a fumble by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was questionable to return to the NFC Championship game Sunday after he took a hard hit to his right elbow in the first quarter.

Purdy was drilled in the arm by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick on a play that was ruled a fumble.

The Eagles recovered and Purdy was examined on the sideline.

Purdy was replaced by backup Josh Johnson.

Associated Press 2023

