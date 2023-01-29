911 call leads West Palm Beach police to man found dead with gunshot wound

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
West Palm Beach police said a 30-year-old man was found dead in an apartment early Friday evening and now authorities are looking for the killer.

Police said the West Palm Beach Police Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a "hysterical person" at 5:43 p.m. Friday. The caller reported a person possibly dead in a unit at the Royal St. George at the Villages Apartment Homes in the 1600 block of Brandywine Road.

West Palm Beach police and the West Palm Beach Fire Department arrived on scene to find a man with a gunshot wound, dead inside the second-floor apartment of the three-story building.

Police believe the killing was not random and said there were no signs of forced entry to the apartment, which did not appear to have anyone living in it.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Detective Ron Robbins at 561-822-1726. You can also report tips anonymously, to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or online at www.CrimeStoppersPBC.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers that result in an arrest can result in a cash reward of up to $3,000 for the tipster.

