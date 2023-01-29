Historic Northwood Hills tour gives visitors peek of neighborhood's rich history

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
An historic neighborhood in West Palm Beach is bringing back a decades old event.

For the first time in 14 years the Northwood Hills Home Tour is returning on Feb. 4 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Northwood Hills has rich history dating back to 1884. It was home to the first mango orchard in the United States.

However, what makes it truly unique is the mix of architecture. In the 50s, it became one of West Palm Beach's premiere neighborhoods, boasting unique houses instead of the cookie-cutter norm.

Now, the homes are welcoming the public to show off how the beauty has been preserved.

“Most people who come to our neighborhood say they've never been here before, they didn't know it existed,” Northwood Hills Neighborhood President Elizabeth Bridges said. "It's such an enchanting neighborhood with the hills and the different architecture, and everyone who comes just thinks it's special."

The walking tour is $50. To get tickets, click here.

