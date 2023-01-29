Mutty Paws Rescue treating burned 4-week-old puppy, needs donations

A Palm Beach County animal rescue organization is working around the clock to save the life of a 4-week-old puppy that was found abandoned and severely burned.

Mutty Paws Rescue received the 3-pound puppy named Dade on Saturday, according to a post on Facebook. The puppy was found in Miami and taken to Miami-Dade Animal Services before being transferred to Mutty Paws Rescue in West Palm Beach.

"He is in so much pain, he is in shock and all he does is cry. His breathing is labored, his skin is sloughing off of him. Someone tortured him," Mutty Paws Rescue said in a post on Facebook.

The organization said Dade has a long road to recovery and will require extensive hospitalization currently totaling $1,000 per day.

To help Dade, make a donation here.

