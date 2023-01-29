No. 21 FAU wins 20 straight, now nation's longest

Florida Atlantic guard Brandon Weatherspoon looks for an opening, as Western Kentucky guard...
Florida Atlantic guard Brandon Weatherspoon looks for an opening, as Western Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen (11) gives chase, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brandon Weatherspoon scored 14 points and No. 21 Florida Atlantic defeated Western Kentucky 70-63 on Saturday to remain undefeated at home.

The victory extended FAU's winning streak to a program-record 20 games, which is now the nation's longest. The Owls' 21 victories on the season ties their Division I record set in 2010-11. Western Kentucky (11-11, 3-8 Conference USA) has lost five straight.

"We're taking some haymakers from really good teams," FAU coach Dusty May said. "Hats off to Western Kentucky. They played hard. They played determined. And we made the plays we needed to down the stretch."

Unlike their meeting two weeks before, FAU couldn't shake Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers trailed FAU (21-1, 11-0) by three with less than two minutes remaining before the Owls closed them out.

Both teams shot 37% on the afternoon, but the Owls drained 13 three-pointers, compared to only two for the Hilltoppers.

FAU scored seven points in the final 33 seconds of the first half to take a 35-30 lead into the locker room.

Weatherspoon's three-pointer with 41 seconds remaining in the first half started the run. Johnell Davis' steal then led to a dunk by Brenen Lorient. Alijah Martin followed with another steal, and his layup barely beat the halftime horn.

"We don't panic when hard times hit," Weatherspoon said. "We stick together."

Martin scored eight while grabbing seven rebounds.

Jordan Rawls led all scorers with 17 for W. Kentucky. Dayvion McKnight and Emmanuel Akot each had 16.

"Florida Atlantic is really good," Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury said. "There's a reason why they've won 20 in a row."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
Closed Palm Beach School of Nursing linked to federal arrests in diploma scheme
American pit bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home
A 4-foot-long American eel was discovered at a Texas beach.
VIDEO: Massive 4-foot-long eel washes up on beach, surprises researcher

Latest News

Pittsburgh forward Blake Hinson (2) gets a shot up against Miami guard Jordan Miller (11)...
Pittsburgh pushes past No. 20 Miami 71-68
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson puts up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college...
Johnson helps take down former team as No. 5 Kansas State beats Florida
Florida State guard Darin Green, Jr. and Clemson guard Chase Hunter (1) position themselves for...
No. 24 Clemson survives scare by Seminoles 82-81
Mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce laid to rest