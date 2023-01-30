21-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on US 1 in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Fort Pierce Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that occurred Monday morning.

The fatal crash happened at around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South US 1.

Police said the driver of a Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound along South US 1 and attempting to make a left turn onto Edwards Road, as the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on US 1 and crashed into the side of the SUV.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

The intersection of Edwards Road and US 1 was closed to traffic for hours have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal should contact Officer Shane Stokes at 772-302-4764 or sstokes@fppd.org.

