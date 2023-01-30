Can meal prep help you get back on track with your new year resolutions?

A 2021 study finds that two-thirds of people break their new year's resolutions within a month. That includes resolutions to eat better.

Chef Christina Dixon-Wells, proprietor of Mini Meals on Wheelz Catering LLC in West Palm Beach, suggests meal prepping food as a way to restart your dieting endeavors.

Chef Christina's tips include:

Creating protein boxes filled with veggies, boiled eggs, and protein bars

Prep mason jar salads with enough room at the top to add protein and dressing when you are ready to consume

Prepping for the week on the weekend

Here are some of her favorite recipes.

Protein Veggie Quiche

Ingredients

6 whole eggs

1 cup of heavy cream

2 cups of chopped vegetables( broccoli, peppers, onions, and tomatoes)

I cup of chopped protein of your choice ( chicken, steak, shrimp, bacon, and lobster)

1 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups shredded Asiago cheese

1 deep-dish pie shell

Directions

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Pour in the pie crust. Bake at 350' for 35-40 until lightly golden brown. Cool for 5 minutes and enjoy.

Meal Prep Tip: Refrigerate and will hold for up to five days.

Baked Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

"I wanted to make on-the-go oatmeal bars without the artificial ingredients found in commercial bars. This recipe provides a base for chewy oatmeal bars, but you can add flavor and texture by incorporating dried fruits, chocolate chips, or chopped nuts to suit your own tastes. Packed with oats, these are perfect for a grab-and-go breakfast, snack, or lunch box addition," said Chef Cristina Wells.

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 30 mins

Additional Time: 20 mins

Total Time: 1 hrs

Ingredients

2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

3/4 cups of brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup milk

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8-inch square pan.

Step 2

Mix oats, brown sugar, white sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon together in a bowl.

Step 3

Whisk milk, eggs, canola oil, and vanilla together in a separate bowl. Stir egg mixture into the oat mixture until well combined. Let sit until flavors blend, about 20 minutes.

Step 4

Spread oat mixture into the prepared pan.

Step 5

Bake in the preheated oven until the edges are golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Step 6

Remove from the oven and let cool completely before cutting into 16 bars.

Meal Prep Tip: Bars can be frozen for longevity.

Scripps Only Content 2023