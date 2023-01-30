Cost to visit, fish at Juno Beach Pier going up

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Visitors to the Juno Beach Pier will soon have to spend a little more cash to explore the popular site.

There will be a price increase for admission to the pier starting March 1.

The daily spectator fee will increase from $1 to $2.

The fishing fee at the pier will change from $4 to $5.

The cost for youth fishermen will increase by a dollar from $2 to $3.

The Juno Beach Pier, managed by the nearby Loggerhead Marinelife Center, is located at 14776 U.S. Highway 1.

The 990-foot pier offers scenic views, a snack bar, gift shop, fishing tackle, rental poles and bait.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

New I-95 interchange to open Monday morning in Boca Raton
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
American pit bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home
New I-95 interchange in Boca Raton opens to traffic

Latest News

Dodge Caravan stolen with wheelchair-dependent man inside
Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph in Palm Beach County
21-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on US 1 in Fort Pierce