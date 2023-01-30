DeSantis proposes $7 billion plan to expedite road projects

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a plan Monday to expedite the completion of 20 major roadway projects in Florida in the next four years.

The projects range across the Panhandle to South Florida — including one in St. Lucie County.

The governor announced the proposal, called the Moving Florida Forward initiative, during a news conference held in Polk County.

He said the plan would combat congestion, improve safety, bolster current transportation needs and set the stage for future growth.

If passed by the state Legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion.

"This proposal will break through bureaucracy that often slows down infrastructure projects and allow FDOT to target projects that will ease congestion across the state," DeSantis said. "Expediting these projects will bring them to completion more than a decade ahead of schedule."

Road Project in St. Lucie County

Among the 20 projects targeted for the plan include West Midway Road from Glades Cut Off Road to Jenkins Road in St. Lucie County.

This St. Lucie County project will widen the existing two-lane road to a four-lane divided road, add a 7-foot buffered bike lane on both sides of the roadway and add a 12-foot bicycle/pedestrian path on the south side of the project.

The proposals would add a new partial interchange with Florida's Turnpike, providing ramps connecting to and from the south.

The road project in St. Lucie County would cost an estimated $58 million and begin in 2027.

The governor's office said the 20 projects included in the plan will build a more resilient transportation infrastructure, important to the integrity of roadways and corridors, especially during severe weather events like hurricanes.

Click here for a full list of road projects under the proposal.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

New I-95 interchange to open Monday morning in Boca Raton
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
American pit bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home
Police pick up about 150 antisemitic messages left by ‘hate mongers’

Latest News

Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph in Palm Beach County
21-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on US 1 in Fort Pierce
Florida Atlantic guard Brandon Weatherspoon (23) aims for a three pointer during the first half...
Owls crack top 20 after 20 straight wins