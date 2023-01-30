Dodge Caravan stolen with wheelchair-dependent man inside

Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a minivan that was stolen with a wheelchair-dependent man inside.

The vehicle was stolen just before 2 p.m. outside a convenience store in the 900 block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard.

Port St. Lucie police said a group home employee was driving a nonverbal, 55-year-old wheelchair-dependent man when the driver stopped at a convenience store and got out of the vehicle.

Police said a man walking by got in the minivan and then drove off with the passenger still inside.

The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Bayshore Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle is asked to call 911.

Scripps Only Content 2023