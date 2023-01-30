Multiple unexplained deaths reported at South Carolina home

Multiple unexplained deaths occurred at a West Greenville, South Carolina, home on Sunday, authorities said.
By Sumner Moorer and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office said Sunday that they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville.

The coroner’s office said there are multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call about several people at a home on Worth St.

The coroner’s office said someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New I-95 interchange to open Monday morning in Boca Raton
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
American pit bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home
Police pick up about 150 antisemitic messages left by ‘hate mongers’

Latest News

For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal
School where 6-year-old shot his teacher set to reopen
COVID-19 is at a “transition point,” but it remains a public health emergency of international...
COVID-19 pandemic is at ‘transition point,’ WHO says
WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT: The video appears to tell a different story.
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols beating video appears to contradict early police statements