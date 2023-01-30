Opening of new I-95 interchange in Boca Raton delayed until afternoon

After close to two years of construction, the new diverging diamond interchange will open Monday at Glades Road and Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.

The interchange was scheduled to reopen in the new configuration at 6 a.m., but it was delayed because of overnight rain. It is now expected to open at 3:30 p.m.

A diverging diamond interchange allows the two directions of traffic on the roadway to temporarily cross to the opposite side of the road, according to FDOT.

Check out this drive-through of the upcoming #DDI at Glades Road/I-95! To drive straight through, proceed through the traffic light. Your lane will guide you to the opposite side of the road. Before crossing back to the right side of the road, you will pass another traffic light. pic.twitter.com/9Cg7hm1VND — FDOT District 4 (@MyFDOT_SEFL) January 24, 2023

This limits the number of traffic signal phases and allows drivers to make a left turn without crossing in front of oncoming traffic. The lanes then change back to the right side of the road.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the benefits of this type of interchange include improved traffic operations, increased safety and enhanced accessibility for all drivers.

Construction on the project began on Glades Road in March 2021 with roadway widening, drainage, bridge widenings and retrofit over I-95 and Military Trail, and the construction of new ramps and a dedicated median pedestrian bridge.

FDOT said additional project improvements include the following:

Installation of new drainage structures, lighting and utilities

Wrong-way driving countermeasures

18 new signal mast arms

Five new overhead sign structures

Construction of pedestrian pathways

Two 7-foot bike lanes on either side of the road

The diverging diamond configuration is a relatively new traffic flow design for American drivers, first implemented on a roadway in Springfield, Missouri, in 2009.

Since then, there are more than 150 of these types of interchanges now open to traffic throughout the U.S, with more under construction.

The innovative design has been praised for reducing injury and fatal crashes by up to 55%, according to 2021 study.

Transportation officials said they project a 33% crash reduction at the interchange once the diverging diamond configuration takes effect.

The new interchange is part of an I-95 express phase project that the FDOT started in November 2019 with a price tag of $148 million.

