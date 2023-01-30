Opening of new I-95 interchange in Boca Raton delayed until afternoon

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:55 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
After close to two years of construction, the new diverging diamond interchange will open Monday at Glades Road and Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.

The interchange was scheduled to reopen in the new configuration at 6 a.m., but it was delayed because of overnight rain. It is now expected to open at 3:30 p.m.

A diverging diamond interchange allows the two directions of traffic on the roadway to temporarily cross to the opposite side of the road, according to FDOT.

This limits the number of traffic signal phases and allows drivers to make a left turn without crossing in front of oncoming traffic. The lanes then change back to the right side of the road.

FDOT addresses concerns over major road project on Glades Road in Boca Raton

The Florida Department of Transportation said the benefits of this type of interchange include improved traffic operations, increased safety and enhanced accessibility for all drivers.

Construction on the project began on Glades Road in March 2021 with roadway widening, drainage, bridge widenings and retrofit over I-95 and Military Trail, and the construction of new ramps and a dedicated median pedestrian bridge.

FDOT said additional project improvements include the following:

  • Installation of new drainage structures, lighting and utilities
  • Wrong-way driving countermeasures
  • 18 new signal mast arms
  • Five new overhead sign structures
  • Construction of pedestrian pathways
  • Two 7-foot bike lanes on either side of the road

The diverging diamond configuration is a relatively new traffic flow design for American drivers, first implemented on a roadway in Springfield, Missouri, in 2009.

Since then, there are more than 150 of these types of interchanges now open to traffic throughout the U.S, with more under construction.

The innovative design has been praised for reducing injury and fatal crashes by up to 55%, according to 2021 study.

Transportation officials said they project a 33% crash reduction at the interchange once the diverging diamond configuration takes effect.

The new interchange is part of an I-95 express phase project that the FDOT started in November 2019 with a price tag of $148 million.

MAP OF I-95 INTERCHANGE PROJECTS SLATED FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY:

Click here for more frequently asked questions about the new design.

