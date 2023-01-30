Owls crack top 20 after 20 straight wins

Florida Atlantic is moving on up the rankings.

The Owls are ranked No. 19 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday.

FAU is now the highest-ranked Florida team.

The Owls (21-1, 11-0 Conference USA) extended their winning streak to a school-record 20 games Saturday after defeating Western Kentucky 70-63 in Boca Raton.

Florida Atlantic guard Brandon Weatherspoon looks for an opening, as Western Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen (11) gives chase, during the second half Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.

It's also the nation's longest winning streak.

FAU is 13-0 at home this season – its last before joining the American Athletic Conference – and hasn't lost a game since November.

Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May applauds for his team during the second half against Middle Tennessee, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Miami dropped three spots to No. 23 after a 71-68 loss at Pittsburgh while FAU climbed two spots to crack the top 20 for the first time in school history.

FAU is ranked No. 20 in the latest coaches poll, just ahead of No. 21 Miami.

The Owls will be on the road this week before returning home Feb. 9 for a game against Rice.

