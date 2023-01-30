Town hall meeting at West Palm Beach church to focus on policing

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderly is expected to attend an informal town hall-type meeting at a local church Tuesday.

The focus of the discussion will be on the recent fatal police beating in Memphis that claimed the life of Tyre Nichols.

"I threw this at him, and he says, 'Philpart, I am so ready to do this, I am so ready,'" pastor Toby Philpart said about his conversation with the chief.

Pastor Toby Philpart speaks about why he decided to hold the town hall meeting with the West...
Pastor Toby Philpart speaks about why he decided to hold the town hall meeting with the West Palm Beach police chief.

The meeting is expected to start at 6 p.m. at the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church just north of downtown West Palm Beach.

"I really want to do more to help the community," Philpart said. "I think that's the chief's goal. This is not about helping the police as much as the end goal of bettering the community."

Since Friday's release of the body camera and security camera video of the beating, Philpart said many members of his church are feeling frustrated and looking for answers.

"That is not how all police officers are, however, we have to communicate because perception is reality among most people in our community, if they feel that's how police are, we better talk about this a lot more."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

New I-95 interchange to open Monday morning in Boca Raton
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
American pit bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home
New I-95 interchange in Boca Raton opens to traffic

Latest News

Some car insurers refusing to cover Kia, Hyundai models due to rise in theft
Mark Wahlberg Foundation donates shoes to Palm Beach County children
Families considering leaving Florida over sexual orientation law, study finds
Florida Republicans offer 'constitutional carry' legislation for 2023 session