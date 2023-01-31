Bicyclist crossing Lake Worth Beach bridge dies in crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 27-year man improperly riding a bicycle in the inside eastbound lane on Lake Avenue just east of the Lake Worth Beach drawbridge died in a crash with a 2015 BMW early Monday, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said.

At 12:08 a.m., the vehicle, driven by a 22-year-old man, was also traveling eastbound on Lake Avenue in the inside lane approaching the peak of draw bridge, PBSO said. The front of the vehicle struck the rear of the bicyclist with the rider thrown off and redirected onto the hood and windshield.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The BMW driver had minor injuries.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

New I-95 interchange to open Monday morning in Boca Raton
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
American pit bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home
New I-95 interchange in Boca Raton opens to traffic

Latest News

Man's body found off highway in Vero Beach
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) scrambles against Florida State in the second half of an...
Hurricanes to play 4 of first 5 games at home, visit FSU in November
Some insurers refusing to cover Kia, Hyundai models due to rise in theft
2 men free after being charged in third-degree homicide in 2017