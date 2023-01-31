Caught on camera: Man repeatedly peeped in woman’s window, authorities say

The sheriff's office says cameras showed the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Steven...
The sheriff's office says cameras showed the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Steven Johnson, creeping on a woman’s home at least three times.(Source: Neighbor surveillance video, WESH via CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEBARY, Fla. (WESH) - A 29-year-old man is facing prowling charges after authorities say he was caught peeping into windows in a Florida subdivision.

Residents in the Rivington subdivision in DeBary, Florida, say a man started showing up on security cameras peeping into windows late at night.

“My neighbors just reported that somebody came up to my window and was looking in the window,” said one resident in a 911 call.

Steven Johnson, 29, is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without...
Steven Johnson, 29, is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence.(Source: WESH via CNN)

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says cameras showed the man creeping on a woman’s home at least three times, so they started extra patrols.

“We were like, ‘That is crazy.’ And that’s why we were like, ‘Where did he come from? What’s going on?’ It was very weird,” neighbor Brooke Sotolongo said.

Deputies identified the man seen creeping around as 29-year-old Steven Johnson. A sergeant found the suspect Thursday night as he walked out from between two homes, but Johnson allegedly fled.

“What’s up, man? Where are you coming from? Where do you stay? Stop. Right now. Stop,” said the sergeant to Johnson in bodycam footage.

After a chase with a drone overhead, Johnson was found in a nearby swampy area and arrested. He is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence.

“It puts a weird feeling in your gut when you find out someone’s looking at you through a window,” a deputy told Johnson in bodycam footage after his arrest.

Deputies say the suspect admitted to peeking into windows and said he had urges to do so. His bond was set at $1,000.

“We’re just more aware now. Keeping the lights on, for sure,” neighbor Reggie Swick said.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New I-95 interchange to open Monday morning in Boca Raton
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
New I-95 interchange in Boca Raton opens to traffic
Proposed law would make continuous driving in left-hand lane illegal

Latest News

Two more police officers and three fire department personnel are facing repercussions in...
GRAPHIC: More first responders relieved of duty in connection to Tyre Nichols investigation
The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy allegedly shot his teacher has reopened...
Va. elementary school where first grade teacher shot reopens
Chair Jerome Powell will likely stress that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Consumer Watch: Fed likely to raise interest rates again
Jesse Reynolds, 43, is facing a variety of charges related to accusations he sexually assaulted...
Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls he met online