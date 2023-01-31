Commissioners unanimously approve hire of next county administrator

A familiar face has been promoted to serve as the new county administrator in St. Lucie County.

Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to select George Landry for the role.

Landry is a former Marine who currently serves as the interim assistant deputy administrator.

He has also worked in the county's public utilities and solid waste departments.

Board chair Cathy Townsend said 29 applicants applied for the position.

"I think that he is a good choice," Townsend said. "He's already got the partnerships and the relationships. He's got the relationships with staff, and the different departments that he's already served in here, he's always rose to the occasion."

Landry and the board will now need to enter into contract negotiations.

Scripps Only Content 2023