Fashion show kicking off Black History Month in Delray Beach on Wednesday

Black History Month begins Wednesday and KOP Mentoring Network in Delray Beach is having models walk down the catwalk to celebrate.

The fashion show will raise funds so the charity can continue its multifaceted approach to mentoring youth from Boca Raton to Riviera Beach.

"We're mentoring program, character building, and gang prevention program and we use non-traditional programs such as horseback riding, kayaking, fishing, snorkeling, golfing, to prepare these young people for life. We've taken them to three presidential inaugurations. We've taken them to the governor's mansion in Tallahassee, and for the Essence Music Festival," said C. Ron Allen, the founder and CEO of KOP Mentoring Network.

The goal is to expose young adults to new experiences and set them up for successful futures.

"Quite a few of our graduates are working in a school system and gainfully employed and just so proud to say so many of them are local law enforcement officers," Allen said.

The show is Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Thrōw Social in Delray Beach. Admission to the fundraiser is $35 and tickets can be bought by clicking here.

The fashion show is curated by Glavidia and will highlight the African American style and culture.

