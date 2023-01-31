Friendly Lizzy at Palm Beach County animal shelter in need of good home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A dog described as “a friendly and sociable gal” is waiting to be adopted at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

Lizzy was first brought in as a stray in late Nov. 2022. She’s 3 years old and weighs 49 pounds.

“She does good with dogs her size, even larger dogs she does really well," Public Relations Specialist Melanie Perazzo said. "She loves going on walks too. She gets really giggly, very toe-tappy when she gets to go on walks."

Perazzo said Lizzy enjoys sitting in your lap. She should do well with other dogs in a happy home.

To adopt Lizzy, click here.

