Hurricanes to play 4 of first 5 games at home, visit FSU in November

Miami will open the 2023 season on the Friday before Labor Day against Miami (Ohio) and travel to Tallahassee on the second Saturday in November to take on rival Florida State in the first year of the Atlantic Coast Conference's new scheduling model.

The ACC unveiled its 2023 schedule Monday night.

Miami opens with three straight home games and four of its first five at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 2023 Miami Hurricanes Football schedule ⬇️



Get tickets: https://t.co/m7bw31OMn2 pic.twitter.com/H2CLmvapwA — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) January 31, 2023

The Hurricanes host the other Miami, Texas A&M and Bethune-Cookman in consecutive weekends of nonconference action before hitting the road Sept. 23 to face former Big East Conference foe Temple in Philadelphia.

After a bye week, the Hurricanes return to Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 7 to open ACC play against Georgia Tech.

Miami will stay home for three of its first four ACC games. An Oct. 14 trip to North Carolina is the only game away from Hard Rock Stadium in the month of October.

After consecutive games against reigning ACC champion Clemson and Virginia, the Hurricanes close out their schedule with three of their final four games on the road.

The rivalry game against the Seminoles is sandwiched between a trip to North Carolina State and a home game against Louisville.

Miami concludes the regular season on the Friday after Thanksgiving at Boston College.

The ACC has scrapped divisions under the new format, meaning the top two teams in the final standings will play for the conference crown. The 3-5-5 scheduling model allows for three permanent conference opponents, protecting rivalries like Florida State-Miami, while rotating through the remaining teams (five one year and five the next).

Miami is paired with Boston College and Louisville – in addition to the Seminoles – as permanent opponents.

Scripps Only Content 2023