Man in custody after minivan stolen with wheelchair-dependent man inside

Police in Port St. Lucie announced Tuesday they arrested a man suspected of stealing a minivan with a wheelchair-dependent man inside.

The vehicle was stolen just before 2 p.m. Monday outside a convenience store in the 900 block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard.

Police said detectives worked throughout the night and into Tuesday to identify and arrest John Peloquin, 46, of New Hampshire in the case.

Detectives said Peloquin recently arrived in the area and stole the vehicle in an attempt to get back to New Hampshire.

After stealing the minivan, police said Peloquin later abandoned it with the victim still inside unharmed.

Peloquin faces a charge of grand theft of a vehicle and abuse of a disabled adult.

Scripps Only Content 2023