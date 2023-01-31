Matt Barnes traded from Red Sox to Marlins

FILE - Boston Red Sox's Matt Barnes reacts after loading the bases during the ninth inning of a...
FILE - Boston Red Sox's Matt Barnes reacts after loading the bases during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sept. 3, 2022, in Boston. The Miami Marlins acquired reliever Barnes in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Monday, Jan 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins acquired reliever Matt Barnes in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Miami sent left-hander Richard Bleier to Boston for Barnes, and the Red Sox will pay the Marlins $5,625,000 to cover more than half the $10.25 million Barnes is guaranteed. The 32-year-old Barnes was designated for assignment when the Red Sox signed outfielder Adam Duvall last week.

Barnes helped Boston win the 2018 World Series, going 6-4 with a 3.65 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 62 games covering 61 2/3 innings as a hard-throwing setup man that season.

He had 24 saves in 2021, making the AL All-Star squad before struggling in the second half and losing the closer job. He fell to 0-4 with a 4.31 ERA and eight saves in 44 appearances last year, striking out 34 and walking 21 in 39 2/3 innings.

Bleier, 35, went 2-2 with a 3.55 ERA in 2022. He made one start and had a save.

Bleier, a Miami Beach native, made his big league debut with the New York Yankees in 2016. He is 14-6 with a 3.06 ERA in 308 career games, also pitching for Baltimore.

Barnes, born and raised in nearby Connecticut, was drafted 19th overall by Boston in 2011 out of UConn. A converted starter, he is 32-30 with a 4.07 ERA and 47 saves in nine big league seasons.

Boston will pay Miami $937,500 on the 15th of each month from April through September.

Barnes has a $7.5 million salary this season as part of an $18.75 million, two-year contract. The agreement includes a $9 million team option for 2024 with a $2.75 million buyout — the option price went up by $1 million and the buyout by $500,000 because of the trade.

Bleier is owed $3.75 million, including a $3.5 million salary this year as part of a deal that includes a $3.75 million team option for 2024 with a $250,000 buyout.

To make room for Bleier on Boston's 40-man roster, right-hander Franklin German was designated for assignment.

