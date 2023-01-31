Parkland father: ‘DeSantis is ignoring what gun violence is doing to his state'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A father who lost his son in the 2018 Parkland school massacre is sharing his concerns following the announcement that Florida could become the 26th state to pass a constitutional gun carry law.

"Constitutional carry" essentially is the right to carry concealed loaded guns anywhere without permits, training or government licensing.

State Republican House Speaker Paul Renner of the Palm Coast announced the filing of the bill that already has been endorsed by the Florida Sheriffs Association.

There will still be an option for eligible owners to get a permit, which is required to legally carry in states with stricter gun laws.

Gun control advocates, including parents of Parkland shooting victims like Manuel Oliver, are worried the bill would increase gun violence.

"Everything is happening two weeks before the fifth anniversary of the Parkland shooting where my son received four shots from an AR-15 legally purchased with a background check behind the shooter," Oliver said. "So, I think that’s a slap in my face."

The bill is expected to pass with Republicans holding super majorities in the House and Senate.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
New I-95 interchange to open Monday morning in Boca Raton
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
New I-95 interchange in Boca Raton opens to traffic
Proposed law would make continuous driving in left-hand lane illegal

Latest News

New rule making it easier for parents to save for college
Palm Beach County students claim their future, focus on prospective careers
Port St. Lucie seeks to recruit new officers amid wave of retirements
Mother arrested in malnutrition death of 1-month-old baby