Parkland father: ‘DeSantis is ignoring what gun violence is doing to his state'

A father who lost his son in the 2018 Parkland school massacre is sharing his concerns following the announcement that Florida could become the 26th state to pass a constitutional gun carry law.

"Constitutional carry" essentially is the right to carry concealed loaded guns anywhere without permits, training or government licensing.

State Republican House Speaker Paul Renner of the Palm Coast announced the filing of the bill that already has been endorsed by the Florida Sheriffs Association.

There will still be an option for eligible owners to get a permit, which is required to legally carry in states with stricter gun laws.

Gun control advocates, including parents of Parkland shooting victims like Manuel Oliver, are worried the bill would increase gun violence.

"Everything is happening two weeks before the fifth anniversary of the Parkland shooting where my son received four shots from an AR-15 legally purchased with a background check behind the shooter," Oliver said. "So, I think that’s a slap in my face."

The bill is expected to pass with Republicans holding super majorities in the House and Senate.

