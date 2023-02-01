2 dead, 2 others hurt in crash near Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A two-vehicle wreck near Boca Raton Wednesday morning resulted in the deaths of two people, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 441 and Kimberly Road.

Crews said one vehicle was on its roof when they arrived at the scene.

One person was extricated from the overturned vehicle using the jaws of life and taken to a local trauma center.

Another victim in the crash was taken to a local hospital.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Officials said there will be traffic delays in the area "for some time."

The names of the victims have not been released.

Authorities have not released details on the cause of the wreck.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Man arrested after wandering near ‘family suite’ at Mar-a-Lago
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
St. Lucie County woman missing for nearly a week found safe in thicket near US 1
New I-95 interchange to open Monday morning in Boca Raton
Astronomers say a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Beyonce performs during the Formation World Tour at Marlins Park on Wednesday, April 27, 2016,...
Beyonce 'Renaissance' world tour includes stops in Tampa, South Florida
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside convenience store in Riviera Beach
Beyonce announces dates for 'Renaissance' world tour
Trial continues for Boynton Beach man arrested in 35-year-old cold case