Beatles tribute concert coming to B'nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton

A Beatles tribute concert at B'nai Torah Congregation is coming up on Feb. 15 in Boca Raton.

"We have this wonderful concert series. It's our 30th year. We have historically done cantorial music and Jewish music and Israeli music. But we decided this year to bring the community together with the Beatles,” said Rabbi David Steinhardt of B'nai Torah Congregation.

Liverpool Legends will be performing and each member of the tribute band was handpicked by Louise Harrison, who was George Harrison's sister.

But why not something more traditional? Why the Beatles?

“The message of love the message of peace, the message of coming together is really critical and important at this time," said Steinhardt.

"The first thing that jumped out at [us] was all we need is love," said Cantor Magda Fishman, the producer of the B'nai Torah Concert Series. "And we certainly need love in the world right now."

There are two other more traditional concerts coming up in the series that are more traditional. Tickets for non-members start at $36. For more information, click here.

