Beatles tribute concert coming to B'nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Beatles tribute concert at B'nai Torah Congregation is coming up on Feb. 15 in Boca Raton.

"We have this wonderful concert series. It's our 30th year. We have historically done cantorial music and Jewish music and Israeli music. But we decided this year to bring the community together with the Beatles,” said Rabbi David Steinhardt of B'nai Torah Congregation.

Liverpool Legends will be performing and each member of the tribute band was handpicked by Louise Harrison, who was George Harrison's sister.

But why not something more traditional? Why the Beatles?

“The message of love the message of peace, the message of coming together is really critical and important at this time," said Steinhardt.

"The first thing that jumped out at [us] was all we need is love," said Cantor Magda Fishman, the producer of the B'nai Torah Concert Series. "And we certainly need love in the world right now."

There are two other more traditional concerts coming up in the series that are more traditional. Tickets for non-members start at $36. For more information, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Man arrested after wandering near ‘family suite’ at Mar-a-Lago
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
St. Lucie County woman missing for nearly a week found safe in thicket near US 1
New I-95 interchange to open Monday morning in Boca Raton
Astronomers say a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

U.S actors Will Smith, left, and Martin Lawrence pose for photographers during the photocall of...
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence announce new ‘Bad Boys’ movie
President Joe Biden speaks at the construction site of the Hudson Tunnel Project, Tuesday, Jan....
Biden lawyer: FBI searching president's Delaware home
Beyonce announces dates for 'Renaissance' world tour
NFL quarterback Tom Brady, a cast member and producer of "80 for Brady," poses at the premiere...
Tom Brady announces retirement ‘for good’