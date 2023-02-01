Beyonce announces dates for 'Renaissance' world tour

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Beyonce is going on tour for the first time in about four years.

The singer announced dates for the 2023 "Renaissance" world tour on Wednesday. The tour will kick off in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10. The first stop in the U.S. is on July 12 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Other cities include Nashville, Detroit, Tampa, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Kansas City.

Fans can't purchase tickets just yet. Beyonce's website says they will be available "soon."

"Renaissance" is Beyonce's latest album. Released on July 29, it went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Beyonce returned to the stage last month, playing a show in Dubai for the opening of a resort. However, she reportedly did not perform any songs from "Renaissance."

Fans are hoping Beyonce may give a preview of her upcoming tour at the Grammy's later this month. She is nominated for nine awards.

Click here for the full list of tour dates and locations

