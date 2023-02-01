Beyonce 'Renaissance' world tour includes stops in Tampa, South Florida

Beyonce is coming back to Florida.

The "Queen Bey" announced dates for the 2023 "Renaissance" world tourWednesday, which include two stops in the Sunshine State.

Beyonce will perform Aug. 16 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and Aug. 18 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Beyonce walks on water during a performance at Marlins Park on Wednesday, April 27, 2016, in Miami.

The first stop on the U.S. leg of the tour is July 12 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Other stops in the southeast include Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville.

It concludes Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Beyonce's last South Florida concert was at Marlins Park in 2016.

