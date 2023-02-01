Black History Month celebrations in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Numerous cities in Palm Beach County are honoring the contributions that African Americans have made throughout history, with a variety of celebrations and activities for Black History Month.

Black History Month at Mandel Public Library
Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, FL
Feb. 1 - 27

The Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach has planned a series of free Black History Month events for children and adults.

For the full schedule, click here.

To register for any of these events, or for more information, please visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call the Mandel Public Library at (561) 868-7703.

The Art of Florida's Highwaymen art exhibit
Wellington Community Center, 12150 Forest Hill Blvd.
Feb. 4 - 5
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Presentation at 2 p.m. each day

Meet artist R.A. McLendon, a key member of The Highwaymen who began his painting career in 1955. He will be painting live on site.

For more information call (561) 753-2484.

Highwaymen Heritage Trail Art Show and Festival 
Moore's Creek Linear Park, 435 N. 7th St. (Avenue D and 7th Street), Fort Pierce, FL
Feb. 18
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join the City of Fort Pierce’s annual tribute to the world-renown Florida Highwaymen Artists and their contribution to the rich cultural history of Fort Pierce.

Moore’s Creek Linear Park is located in the heart of the Lincoln Park neighborhood, the birthplace of the Highwaymen artists who are said to have begun the "Last Great American Art Movement of the 20th century."

Click here for more information.

Highwaymen art show and festival Fort Pierce
Highwaymen art show and festival Fort Pierce

Many gatherings are subject to change, including cancellations. Be sure to call ahead before attending.

To add an event to this listing, email aja.dorsainvil@wptv.com.

