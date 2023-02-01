Car elevator malfunction at dealer requires fire rescue, towing assistance

Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:37 AM EST
A car elevator malfunctioned at Ferrari of Palm Beach, requiring assistance from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Kauff's Transportation Systems for four hours Tuesday.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., PBCFR units were dispatched to the dealership at 3974 Okeechobee Blvd for a reported commercial structure fire.

But Initial arriving units found a unique situation and there was no fire.

A car elevator malfunctioned while moving a vehicle, and it became stuck in the hoistway.

This caused a fuel leak.

Special Operations Units placed a portable standpipe system on the first and third floors, allowing firefighters a constant water supply should the fuel ignite. The fuel leak was mitigated.

Kauff’s brought its new rotator wrecker to help remove the car from the hoistway.

Using the full 45-foot extension of the wrecker’s boom and several 50,000-pound rated winches, the PBFR personnel and Kauff were able to remove the vehicle without additional damage to the building or any other vehicles.

"This was a long, multi-faceted incident that had many different aspects to it," PBFR spokesman Tom Reyes wrote in an email to WPTV.

No injuries were reported.

