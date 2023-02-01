Dr. Dre celebrates 'Chronic' anniversary with re-release

FILE - Dr. Dre, presenter for LL Cool J, speaks during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction...
FILE - Dr. Dre, presenter for LL Cool J, speaks during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. Dr. Dre will celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The Chronic” with a re-release of his debut studio album. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dr. Dre will celebrate the 30th anniversary of "The Chronic" with a re-release of his debut studio album.

The multi-Grammy winner's iconic album will make a return to streaming services on Wednesday.

His 1992 release became a classic spawning several hits including "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" and "Let Me Ride," a song featuring Snoop Dogg along with Ruben and Jewell that won Dre his first-ever Grammy in 1994.

Last year, "The Chronic" was removed from all major streaming services after Snoop Dogg purchased the Death Row Records brand and pulled the label's music from those platforms.

Now, Dre's debut album will be re-released through its original distributor, Interscope Records.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Man arrested after wandering near ‘family suite’ at Mar-a-Lago
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
St. Lucie County woman missing for nearly a week found safe in thicket near US 1
New I-95 interchange to open Monday morning in Boca Raton
Astronomers say a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Black history class revised by College Board after criticism
Group home driver arrested after van with wheelchair-dependent man inside stolen
Beyonce performs during the Formation World Tour at Marlins Park on Wednesday, April 27, 2016,...
Beyonce 'Renaissance' world tour includes stops in Tampa, South Florida
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside convenience store in Riviera Beach