Group home driver arrested after van with wheelchair-dependent man inside stolen

A second person was arrested Wednesday after a minivan with a wheelchair-dependent man inside was stolen earlier this week in Port St. Lucie, police said.

Investigators said that the group home driver, Ernso Oge, 65, was arrested and faces a charge of neglect of a disabled adult.

Port St. Lucie police said Oge was driving a Dodge Caravan on Monday with a nonverbal, 55-year-old wheelchair-dependent man inside. Oge stopped at a convenience store and got out of the vehicle for an errand.

Criminal Investigations Division Detectives have arrested the group home driver/employee, 65-year-old Ernso Oge, for neglect of a disabled adult. https://t.co/vi0kZ1VEhl — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) February 1, 2023

Police said the vehicle with later stolen by John Peloquin, 46, who was looking to drive the vehicle back to his home in New Hampshire.

The vehicle with the wheelchair-dependent man inside was located shortly after the theft.

Peloquin was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge of grand theft of a vehicle and abuse of a disabled adult.

Oge is being held on a $2,500 bond.

