Major police presence at apartment complex in Palm Beach Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Several Palm Beach Gardens police officers, including members of a SWAT team, have been at an apartment complex for several hours with no information released by the agency Tuesday night.

Around 5 p.m., officers arrived at the San Merano apartment complex at Mirosol off Portofino Drive.

By 10 p.m. most of the scene had cleared.

In an image submitted to WPTV by a viewer, an officer had a rifle drawn.

Witnesses told WPTV's Kamrel Eppinger police were issuing an arrest warrant, instructing someone to come outside and surrender

"There were guys with snipers, there was drones flying overhead and I think they finally put it away now but it was just a lot of commotion," Alejandra McRostie said. "This whole area was blocked. They just didn’t want anyone to come in. It's kinda scary coming home, just wanting to relax and you can't even go to your own apartment."

