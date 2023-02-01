Man arrested in fatal shooting outside convenience store in Riviera Beach

Police have arrested a gunman, they said, shot and killed a man in front of a convenience store in Riviera Beach.

Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz was taken into custody at around 2 a.m. Wednesday following an extensive investigation, Riviera Beach Police said in a Facebook post.

Detectives said Gerena Ortiz is responsible for the fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon outside a convenience store at 3309 President Barack Obama Highway in Riviera Beach. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gerena Ortiz faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

